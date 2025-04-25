Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC & vs. Calvary FC to be Broadcasted on TSN and OneSoccer

April 25, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Two of Forge FC's upcoming Canadian Premier League matches will be broadcast live across Canada on TSN and OneSoccer, as part of a newly expanded national broadcast slate.

As part of this exciting new partnership, the following Forge FC matches will be broadcast live on both OneSoccer and TSN this May:

Date Home Team Away Team Venue Kickoff Time

Saturday, May 3 HFX Wanderers FC Forge FC Wanderers Grounds, Halifax, NS 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 31 Forge FC Calvary FC Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, ON 5:00 p.m. ET

*Please note the updated match time on Saturday, May 31 which has been changed from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.*

The recent partnership between OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, was first announced in March and has already seen four CPL matches - including Forge FC's victories on April 5 and April 12 - aired on both networks in April, reaching an even wider audience of fans nationwide clamouring for access to the country's top men's domestic soccer league.

OneSoccer will continue to provide comprehensive coverage of the League through the 2025 regular season and CPL Playoffs.

