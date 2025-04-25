Watch Pacific FC Take on Cavalry FC on TSN in May

April 25, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, B.C. - Tune into TSN in May to watch Pacific FC battle Cavalry FC as part of five additional Canadian Premier League (CPL) matches to be featured nationally on TSN and OneSoccer.

The rivalry between Calgary's Cavalry FC and Vancouver Island's club kicks off on Saturday, May 17 at 2:30 p.m. PT.

The recent partnership between OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, was first announced in March and has already seen four CPL matches aired on both networks in April, servicing an even wider audience of fans nationwide interested in supporting the country's top men's domestic soccer league.

The following matches will be broadcast on both TSN and OneSoccer in May 2025:

Date Home Team Away Team Venue Kickoff Time

Saturday, May 3 Halifax Wanderers FC Forge FC Wanderers Grounds, Halifax, NS 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

Saturday, May 10 Halifax Wanderers FC Cavalry FC Wanderers Grounds, Halifax, NS 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, May 17 Cavalry FC Pacific FC ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows,

Calgary, Alta. 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT

Saturday, May 24 Halifax Wanderers FC Atlético Ottawa Wanderers Grounds, Halifax, NS 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Saturday, May 31 Forge FC Cavalry FC Hamilton Stadium

Hamilton, Ont. 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

