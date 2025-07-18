Match Notes - PFC vs Forge FC

July 18, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC travels east in Matchweek 15 to take on Forge FC for the second time this season. This marks Pacific's first trip to Hamilton this year. In the club's previous meeting, Forge left Starlight Stadium with a 2-0 victory. Heading into this match, Pacific sits sixth in the table, while Forge holds the second spot. Kick off is set for 4:00 p.m. PT today at Hamilton Stadium. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's match up:

MATCH NOTES

Offensive Boost: After a slow start to the season offensively, Pacific FC has found their rhythm in front of goal. Over their last two matches, the Tridents have netted seven goals- nearly matching the total from their previous 12 matches, where they scored just eight. This sudden offensive surge brings a boost of confidence as they prepare to face one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the league. With momentum building, Pacific will look to stay sharp in the final third and continue their scoring streak.

Yann Toualy: Yann Toualy delivered a breakout performance last weekend against the HFX Wanderers, recording his first professional hat trick with the Tridents. His efforts earned him both a spot on the Gatorade CPL Team of the Week and the CPL Player of the Week honours. Since signing his first professional contract with Pacific in the spring of 2025, the 24-year-old has quickly become a spark in the team's attack. Toualy is now tied with Aly Ndom for the team lead in goals, with four apiece.







