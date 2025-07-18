Atlético Ottawa Extends Home Dominance with Win over 2-0 Halifax Wanderers

July 18, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa remains undefeated at home with a convincing victory over Halifax Wanderers (final score: 2-0). The series is now tied between these two sides in 2025 after three matches (1-1-1), as three Atlético players celebrated milestones: Nathan Ingham (CPL appearance record for Ottawa - 87), Sam Salter (Ottawa all-time goal record - 26) and Manu Aparicio (50 appearances for Ottawa).

Atlético Ottawa returns to TD Place to play York United on August 3 (KO 7pm ET, live TSN, OneSoccer) followed by hosting Cavalry FC on August 23 (KO 7PM ET, live OneSoccer).

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa put on a strong display at TD Place in front of a raucous crowd, beating Halifax Wanderers for the first time in three matches this season (final score: 2-0).

Score: 1-0. Sam Salter opened the score with a right-footed effort from close range, following a shot by Coque (10').

Score: 2-0. Ballou Tabla doubled the score for Ottawa with his second penalty in two matches, after David Rodríguez was fouled in the box (47').

Sam Salter scored his 10th goal of the season and leads the Golden Boot race.

This was Salter's 26th goal (all competitions) for Ottawa, equalling Ollie Bassett's record for most goals in red and white.

Ottawa is the CPL league leader with 32 points from 15 matches, ahead of Forge FC (2nd place, 31 points), who defeated Pacific FC this evening in Hamilton.

It was Military Appreciation Night at TD Place, presented by Coding For Veterans, who help transition veterans from military service to the civilian workforce by retraining them for IT-related fields.

An 80-person strong marching band performed a special rendition of the national anthem, while the Canadian Armed Forces, the Royal Navy and Helmets to Hardhats were all present on the concourse.

Attendance: 5,119







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.