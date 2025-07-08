Pacific FC to Take on HFX Wanderers on TSN Match of the Week this September

July 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, B.C. - Tune into TSN in September to watch Pacific FC take on HFX Wanderers on the road, as part of 15 additional Canadian Premier League (CPL) matches set to air on both OneSoccer and TSN through the remainder of the regular season.

The coastal clash between HFX Wanderers and Vancouver Island's Pacific FC kicks off on Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. PT.

This will be the third CPL on TSN Match of the Week for Pacific FC this season, having played two matches earlier this year in April and May, on both TSN and OneSoccer.

The partnership between OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, has already seen fourteen CPL matches air on both networks in 2025, and has significantly expanded the league's visibility and accessibility. All CPL matches, including those featured on TSN, will continue to stream live and on demand on OneSoccer, ensuring fans never miss a moment.

The CPL on TSN match of the week for the last day of the 2025 CPL regular season on Saturday, Oct. 18 will be announced at a later date.

