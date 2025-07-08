Valour FC to be Featured in Three Matches on Tsn Match of the Week Broadcast

July 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The CPL on TSN match of the week will continue through the rest of the 2025 regular season, an additional 17 Canadian Premier League (CPL) matches will air nationally on OneSoccer and TSN through October - including three matches featuring Valour FC, providing fans across the country with even more ways to experience the drama and excitement of Canada's top-tier men's professional league.

The CPL on TSN match of the week offers supporters a weekly marquee fixture produced by OneSoccer and broadcast nationally on both OneSoccer and TSN, complete with in-depth coverage, expert analysis and high-quality production.

Eleven CPL matches have already aired on both networks in 2025, reaching more fans than ever before. The broadcast partnership between OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, launched in March and has significantly expanded the league's visibility and accessibility.

All CPL matches, including those featured on TSN, will continue to stream live and on demand on OneSoccer, ensuring fans never miss a moment.

The following Valour FC matches will be broadcast on both OneSoccer and TSN:

Date Home Team Away Team Venue Kickoff Time (CT/ET)

Sunday, July 13 York United FC Valour FC York Lions Stadium Toronto, Ont. 5 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 20 Valour FC Cavalry FC Princess Auto Stadium Winnipeg, Man. 2 p.m. / 3 p.m.

Friday, August 22 Halifax Wanderers Valour FC Wanderers Grounds Halifax, N.S. 5 p.m. / 6 p.m.

Please note the kickoff time for the Sunday, Aug. 17 match versus York United has also been adjusted from 2 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. CT to accommodate broadcast coverage. The CPL On TSN match of the week for the last day of the regular season will be announced at a later date.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.