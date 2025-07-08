Five Cavalry FC Matches to Air on TSN for Remainder of 2025 CPL Regular Season

July 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) will have five matches featured on both TSN and OneSoccer for the remainder of the 2025 CPL regular season, providing fans across the country with even more ways to experience the drama and excitement of Canada's top-tier men's professional league.

Six Cavalry FC matches have already aired on both networks in 2025, reaching more fans than ever before. The broadcast partnership between OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, launched in March and has significantly expanded the league's visibility and accessibility.

All CPL matches, including those featured on TSN, will continue to stream live and on demand on OneSoccer, ensuring fans never miss a moment.

The following Cavalry FC matches will be broadcast on both OneSoccer and TSN:

Date Home Team Away Team Venue Kickoff Time (MT/ET)

Sunday, July 20 Valour FC Cavalry FC Princess Auto Stadium

Winnipeg, Man. 1 p.m. / 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 26 Cavalry FC York United FC ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, Calgary, Alta. 3 p.m. / 5 p.m.

Saturday, August 30 Cavalry FC Forge FC ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, Calgary, Alta. 2 p.m. / 4 p.m.

Saturday, September 27 Atlético Ottawa Cavalry FC TD Place

Ottawa, Ont. 11 a.m. / 1 p.m.

Friday, October 10 Cavalry FC Forge FC ATCO Field at Spruce

Meadows, Calgary, Alta. 7:30 p.m. / 9:30 p.m.

Please note the kickoff time for the Friday, Oct. 10 match versus Forge, has been adjusted from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. MT to accommodate broadcast coverage. The kickoff time for the Sunday, August 17 match versus Vancouver FC has also been adjusted from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. MT to accommodate broadcast coverage.

The CPL On TSN match of the week for the last day of the regular season will be announced at a later date.







