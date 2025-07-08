CPL on TSN Match of the Week to Continue Through Remainder of 2025 Regular Season

July 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The CPL on TSN match of the week will continue through the rest of the 2025 regular season, as 15 additional Canadian Premier League (CPL) matches are set to air nationally on OneSoccer and TSN through October, providing fans across the country with even more ways to experience the drama and excitement of Canada's top-tier men's professional league.

The CPL on TSN match of the week offers supporters a weekly marquee fixture broadcast nationally on both OneSoccer and TSN, complete with in-depth coverage, expert analysis and high-quality production.

Fourteen CPL matches have already aired on both networks in 2025, reaching more fans than ever before. The broadcast partnership between OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, launched in March and has significantly expanded the league's visibility and accessibility.

All CPL matches, including those featured on TSN, will continue to stream live and on demand on OneSoccer, ensuring fans never miss a moment.

The below schedule of matches will be broadcast on both OneSoccer and TSN through the end of the 2025 CPL regular season:

Date Home Team Away Team Venue Kickoff Time (ET/PT)

Sunday, July 13 York United FC Valour FC York Lions Stadium Toronto, Ont. 6 p.m. / 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 20 Valour FC Cavalry FC Princess Auto Stadium Winnipeg, Man. 3 p.m. / 12 p.m.

Saturday, July 26 Cavalry FC York United FC ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, Calgary, Alta. 5 p.m. / 2 p.m.

Sunday, August 3 Atlético Ottawa York United FC TD Place Ottawa, Ont. 4 p.m. / 1 p.m.

Saturday, August 9 York United FC Forge FC York Lions Stadium Toronto, Ont. 1 p.m. / 10 a.m.

Sunday, August 17 Forge FC Atlético Ottawa Hamilton Stadium Hamilton, Ont. 4 p.m. / 1 p.m.

Friday, August 22 Halifax Wanderers Valour FC Wanderers Grounds Halifax, N.S. 6 p.m. / 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 30 Cavalry FC Forge FC ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, Calgary, Alta. 4 p.m. / 1 p.m.

Saturday, September 6 Forge FC Halifax Wanderers Hamilton Stadium Hamilton, Ont. 4 p.m. / 1 p.m.

Sunday, September 14 York United FC Atlético Ottawa York Lions Stadium Toronto, Ont. 2 p.m. / 11 a.m.

Saturday, September 20 Halifax Wanderers Pacific FC Wanderers Grounds Halifax, N.S. 3 p.m. / 12 p.m.

Saturday, September 27 Atlético Ottawa Cavalry FC TD Place Ottawa, Ont. 1 p.m. / 10 a.m.

Saturday, October 4 Forge FC Vancouver FC Hamilton Stadium Hamilton, Ont. 4:30 p.m. / 1:30 p.m.

Friday, October 10 Cavalry FC Forge FC ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, Calgary, Alta. 9:30 p.m. / 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 18 TBD TBD TBD 4 p.m. / 1 p.m.

Kickoff times for the following matches have been adjusted to accommodate broadcast coverage: York United versus Forge on Saturday, Aug. 9; Forge versus Vancouver FC on Saturday, Oct. 4; and Cavalry versus Forge on Friday, Oct.10.

The match between Forge and Ottawa on Sunday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. ET was moved from Friday, Aug. 15 to avoid a potential conflict with upcoming 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship matches. Kickoff times for that day's Valour versus York United and Cavalry versus Vancouver matches were also adjusted to accommodate broadcast coverage.

The CPL on TSN match of the week for the last day of the 2025 CPL regular season on Saturday, Oct. 18 will be announced at a later date.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.