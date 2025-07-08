Forge FC to Feature in Six Additional National TSN Broadcasts Throughout 2025 Season

July 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ON - Forge FC is pleased to announce that six of its upcoming Canadian Premier League (CPL) matches will be broadcast nationally on both TSN and OneSoccer through the remainder of the 2025 CPL regular season, offering fans across the country the chance to watch the team in action as part of the CPL on TSN match of the week partnership.

With seven Forge matches already televised on TSN this season, the club has expanded its reach to more fans than ever.

These broadcasts are part of the expanded collaboration between OneSoccer and TSN, which began in March 2025, aiming to increase the visibility of the CPL and its clubs. Fans can also continue to enjoy full-season coverage of Forge FC and CPL action, including live games, highlights and analysis on OneSoccer.

The following Forge FC matches will be broadcast on both TSN and OneSoccer through the end of the 2025 CPL regular season:

Please note the kickoff times for the following matches have been adjusted to accommodate broadcast coverage: Saturday, Aug. 9 versus York United, moved from 2 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET; Saturday, Oct. 4 versus Vancouver FC, moved from 5 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET; and Friday, Oct. 10 versus Cavalry FC, moved from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET.

The match against Atlético Ottawa on Sunday, August 17 at 4 p.m. ET was also moved from Friday, August 15 to avoid a potential conflict with upcoming 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship matches.

For more information on Forge FC's schedule and broadcast details, please visit Forge FC's official website.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.