Forge FC Set to Face Vancouver Whitecaps in 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Semi-Final

July 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HAMILTON, ON - Forge FC defeats MLS side CF Montréal 3-2 on aggregate to advance to the semi-finals of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship, sealing the victory with a 2-2 draw on the road in Montréal.

As announced during halftime of the Valour FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps match last night, Forge FC will face the Vancouver Whitecaps in the next round.

The dates and kickoff times for the semi-final matches will be confirmed and announced at a later date.

