A Brighter Future: Vancouver FC and Starlight Grow Together

July 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC is proud to announce an expanded partnership with founding sponsor Starlight, reinforcing a shared commitment to elevating the matchday experience and increasing access to professional soccer across the Fraser Valley.

Starlight is a leading global real estate and asset management firm, with social engagement at the heart of its core values. The company plays an active role in selecting and supporting organizations that give back to the communities they serve, an essential part of Starlight's culture and identity.

Starlight has played a key role in shaping the Vancouver FC experience, on and off the pitch, since the club's inaugural season. The renewed collaboration announced today builds on that foundation, with exciting new initiatives aimed at fans and families, while continuing to support youth and community development.

"We are excited to strengthen our long-standing partnership with Vancouver FC," said Daniel Drimmer, Founder and CEO, Starlight. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to supporting youth development and creating community connection through the power of this amazing sport. We hope to help create many more memorable moments for families in the region and beyond."

As part of the expanded partnership, Starlight will serve as the Official Training Kit Sponsor of all player and staff training gear through the duration of the 2025 and 2026 Canadian Premier League Seasons. Building on the company's sponsorship of the stadium's Family Zone and seat upgrade program, the partnership now introduces the Starlight Sideline Sofa, a revamped in-stadium experience that surprises one lucky family each home match with a pitch side seat upgrade,offering fans a unique and unforgettable experience of the game.

The partnership will also expand its impact off the pitch as Starlight has been named Presenting Partner of Vancouver FC's Take Flight Program, an initiative that provides complimentary match tickets for underserved youth and families. The Take Flight Program recently welcomed more than 400 young people from Canucks Autism Network and their families to Willoughby Stadium,many of whom took in a live Canadian Premier League (CPL) match for the first time.

"A founding partner since Vancouver FC's inaugural campaign, Starlight has helped shape the matchday experience at Willoughby Stadium," said Bill Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer, Vancouver Football Club. "Their contributions as title sponsor of the West Grandstand, energizing the Family Zone, and delivering the 'Starlight Best Seats in the House' upgrade, have significantly elevated the fan experience at the stadium. And their support of the Take Flight program in support of underserved youth and families is enabling us to grow the game with a partner that shares our values. We are thrilled to have Starlight on board as a cornerstone of our club's future for years to come."

Vancouver is proud to call Starlight not only a sponsor, but a true partner in building the future of soccer in British Columbia.







