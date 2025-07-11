Match Notes:Vancouver FC vs. Cavalry FC - July 13

July 11, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC returns home following a significant achievement in what was, at the time, the most pivotal match in the club's history, a decisive second leg of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship quarter-final against Cavalry FC. The match was a tightly contested affair, with both sides battling intensely, but it was the Eagles who ultimately prevailed, defeating their Western rivals and the reigning North Star Cup champions in a near-flawless penalty shootout on the road. With that milestone victory secured, Vancouver FC now shifts its focus back to league competition while preparing for the first leg of the semi-final, scheduled for August 13 at Willoughby Stadium against Atlético Ottawa.

MATCH STORY: Unfinished Business

As the season reaches its halfway mark, Vancouver FC aims to build on its recent yet strong momentum and growing confidence to find its winning ways. The focus is on maintaining belief, delivering a composed second half of the campaign, and continuing the push toward the playoffs.

Following a historic away victory, the Eagles are ready to go full force against a familiar opponent. This will be the fourth meeting with Cavalry FC this year, with the previous three matches ending in 1-1 draws. Now, with spirits high, Cavalry presents a fitting challenge, an opportunity for Afshin Ghotbi's squad to earn their first league win of the season at home soil and the first-ever CPL victory over Cavalry.

From errors to actions

After three consecutive matches marked by unfortunate individual errors, Vancouver FC is determined to shift course. It began with a heartbreaking moment against Pacific FC, when a last-minute deflection off the back of Callum Irving's head resulted in an own goal. That was followed by an own goal from Matteo Campagna against Forge FC, and most recently, a deflection off the grounded Aidan O'Connor that once again found the back of Vancouver's net.

Though unfortunate, these moments have proven costly, contributing to unsatisfactory results and increasing pressure on the squad. In response, Head Coach Afshin Ghotbi has placed greater emphasis on discipline and structure, urging his players to minimize risk and prevent such situations from arising in the first place.







