Semi-Final Dates Confirmed for Forge FC in 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship
July 11, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC News Release
HAMILTON, ON - Following their quarter-final victory over CF Montréal, Forge FC's 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final schedule is now confirmed.
Forge will take on Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the semi-final round, with the two-leg series kicking off in Hamilton on Wednesday, August 13. Match details are as follows:
The winner of this series will advance to the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Final and will host the winner of Atlético Ottawa vs. Vancouver FC on October 1, 2025.
All semi-final matches will be broadcast live on OneSoccer.
For more information on the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship, visit the official tournament website. To stay up to date on Forge FC's schedule, visit Forge FC's official website.
Canadian Premier League Stories from July 11, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Forge FC Stories
- Semi-Final Dates Confirmed for Forge FC in 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship
- Forge FC Set to Face Vancouver Whitecaps in 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Semi-Final
- Forge FC to Feature in Six Additional National TSN Broadcasts Throughout 2025 Season
- Forge FC to Feature in National TSN Broadcast on July 5
- Forge FC Announces Change in Kickoff Time for July 5 Match