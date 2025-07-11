Semi-Final Dates Confirmed for Forge FC in 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship

July 11, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HAMILTON, ON - Following their quarter-final victory over CF Montréal, Forge FC's 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final schedule is now confirmed.

Forge will take on Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the semi-final round, with the two-leg series kicking off in Hamilton on Wednesday, August 13. Match details are as follows:

The winner of this series will advance to the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Final and will host the winner of Atlético Ottawa vs. Vancouver FC on October 1, 2025.

All semi-final matches will be broadcast live on OneSoccer.

