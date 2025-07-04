Forge FC to Feature in National TSN Broadcast on July 5

July 4, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Hamilton, ON - Forge FC is pleased to announce that its upcoming Canadian Premier League (CPL) match against Vancouver FC will be broadcast nationally on TSN and OneSoccer, giving fans across Canada the chance to catch the action live.

The game will see Forge host Vancouver at Hamilton Stadium in Hamilton on Saturday, July 5, with kickoff now scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). Originally set for 7:00 p.m., the kickoff time has been adjusted to accommodate national broadcast coverage.

This broadcast is part of an expanded partnership between OneSoccer and TSN, launched in March 2025, to increase the visibility of the CPL and its clubs. Fans can continue to enjoy comprehensive coverage of Forge FC and the CPL season, including live games, highlights, and expert analysis, on OneSoccer.

