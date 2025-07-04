Match Day Information: Vancouver FC at Forge FC - July 5

Langley, BC - - Vancouver FC travels to Hamilton, Ont. riding the momentum of a historic 4-4 draw, the first of its kind in Canadian Premier League history, earned during the third BC Derby of the year. Despite conceding four goals, the thrilling result served as a confidence boost for the squad. Head coach Afshin Ghotbi now has access to what may be his strongest lineup yet, with key players like defender Aidan O'Connor and playmaker Nicolás Mezquida returning to action. With attacking momentum on their side and a more balanced, solid defensive structure taking shape, Vancouver aims to convert that energy into a positive result against Forge

MATCH STORY: TAKING FLIGHT TO A FAMILIAR GROUND

The Eagles land in Hamilton with a favorable away record against the Hammers, having lost only once in four visits. Notably, Vancouver was the only team to remain unbeaten at Hamilton Stadium last season. On the other side, Forge FC remains undefeated this season and currently sits third in the league, with an impressive 12-match unbeaten run. After a disappointing home result during the "CPL Welcomes the World" showcase, Ghotbi's squad will be looking to build on their positive record in Hamilton and secure valuable points that could see them climb two spots in the table.

Finding the right balance: A pivotal stretch ahead

This will be the only CPL fixture of the weekend, and the stakes couldn't be higher. The Eagles must carefully manage squad rotation to handle both the demanding cross-country trip from West to East and the rapid turnaround before facing Cavalry FC just three days later, a TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Final clash that marks the most important match of the season so far. With nearly a full-strength roster and renewed belief, The Dark Side enters a critical moment in the campaign where every decision counts, and every point matters.







