2025 Telus Canadian Championship Semi-Finals: Opponent Confirmed

July 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver Football Club is thrilled to confirm its opponent for the semi-final stage of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship, where they will face Atlético Ottawa.

Vancouver FC has advanced to the semi-finals after prevailing over Western Rivals and reigning North Star champions Cavalry FC, in a dramatic 5-4 penalty shootout, following consecutive 1-1 draws in both legs of the quarter-finals.

Following yesterday's halftime announcement during the Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Valour FC match, the semi-final matchups have been confirmed. Vancouver FC will face Atlético Ottawa in Semi-Final Two, with legs to be hosted at Willoughby Stadium and TD Place; dates and kickoff times will be announced shortly. Semi-Final One will feature Forge FC against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Notably, the winner of that match will also secure the right to host the championship final on home soil.

Despite a challenging campaign in the 2025 Canadian Premier League season, the Eagles appear to have found their rhythm in Cup play, delivering composed and determined performances. After three consecutive draws, Vancouver's success in penalty shootouts is emerging as a potential competitive edge. Having reached the semi-finals, the team is showing signs of transformation, from contenders to a truly competitive force.

Before then, Afshin Ghotbi's squad will shift their focus back to league play, aiming to mirror their strong Cup performances and rediscover their winning form in the CPL. Vancouver is set to host Cavalry FC at Willoughby Stadium on Sunday, July 13.







