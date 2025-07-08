Vancouver FC to Feature in One Additional National TSN Broadcasts Throughout 2025 Season

July 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC is excited to announce that one more of its Canadian Premier League (CPL) matches will be broadcast nationally on both TSN and OneSoccer during the second half of the 2025 regular season, offering fans from coast to coast another opportunity to watch the team in action.

This broadcast is part of the expanded collaboration between OneSoccer and TSN, which launched earlier this year to elevate the visibility of the CPL and its clubs nationwide. With several Vancouver matches already shown on national television this season, the club continues to reach more fans than ever before.

The following Vancouver FC match will be broadcast on both TSN and OneSoccer in 2025:

Date Home Team Away Team Venue Kickoff Time (ET/PT)

Saturday, October 4 Forge FC Vancouver FC Hamilton Stadium Hamilton, Ont. 4:30 p.m / 1:30 p.m.

So far in the 2025 Canadian Premier League season, Vancouver FC has had three matches broadcast nationally on both TSN and OneSoccer. These included the April 18 match against Cavalry FC, the June 27 BC Derby with Pacific FC, and the July 5 game versus Forge FC.

Fans can continue to follow Vancouver FC all season long on OneSoccer, which features live CPL matches, highlights and in-depth analysis throughout the year.

Please note the kickoff time for the Saturday, Oct. 4 match versus Forge FC has also been adjusted from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT to accommodate broadcast coverage.

Broadcast information for the final CPL on TSN Match of the Week of the 2025 regular season will be announced in the coming weeks.

For the complete schedule and further broadcast details, please visit www.canpl.ca.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.