Valour FC Signs Local Standout Nico Nadeau to Development Contract

July 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC is excited to announce the signing of Winnipeger Nico Nadeau to a Development Contract.

Nadeau, 17, becomes the first player to sign a development contract with Valour, as the club look to hone in on identifying and developing local talent.

With extensive experience across the local soccer landscape, Nadeau spent his youth with Bonivital SC before continuing his development within the Manitoba REX program and Winnipeg Lions FC in the men's premier division.

Having grown up under the guidance of mentors such as Tony Noctia and Claude Donaires, Nadeau now experiences a full-circle moment as he officially joins the ranks alongside Valour FC captain and Winnipeg legend Raph Ohin - who also played a role in coaching him during his formative years.

"We are thrilled to bring Nico on board with the club," said Josh Carabatsakis, Director of Football Operations, Valour FC "Nico has been involved in our environment for a while and has shown the ability and professionalism that we are seeking in local players. We look to continue to foster emerging talent in Winnipeg and give them an opportunity to grow as players and people."

A player signed to a Development Contract must be a Domestic Under-18 Player, born Jan 1, 2007 or later, and is eligible to make four (4) appearances for a CPL Club while maintaining his amateur status and ability to train and play with the amateur team that holds his registration. There is no time limit for completion of these games.

In the 2025 calendar year, a player may sign a maximum of two (2) Development Contracts in the CPL.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.