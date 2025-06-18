Valour FC Sign Canadian International Kianz Froese

June 18, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC today announced the signing of Canadian international Kianz Froese, marking a welcome return to Winnipeg for one of the best players the city has produced.

Froese, 29, joins Valour on a contract that extends through 2025, with a club option for 2026. He brings a wealth of international experience and European pedigree back home to Winnipeg, the city where he first fell in love with the game.

"Coming home to Winnipeg feels full circle," said Froese. "I have so many connections here and cherish memories within this community and with friends. To return now, with everything I've learned and experienced along the way, is something I'm truly proud of. I want to help push this club forward - on the field, in the locker room and in the community."

Froese was born in Havana, Cuba and immigrated to Winnipeg with his family at the age of one. Growing up in a town no bigger than 200 people near Winnipeg's North End, Froese often made trips to the city to play for Portage Trails Soccer Club. His success at the club led him to later be invited to play for the Manitoba Provincial team and take part in the National Training Camp (NTC) program.

Froese's journey to the professional game began at 16 years old in 2012 when he joined the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy, quickly rising through the ranks to make his professional debut in Major League Soccer in 2014. He made his debut for Canada Soccer's Men's National Team in 2015, earning two caps.

The midfielder, who has also netted 35 goals over the course of his professional career, has spent the last several years playing professionally in Germany, representing Fortuna Düsseldorf II, 1. FC Saarbrücken, TSV Havelse and SV Wehen Wiesbaden, whom he helped gain promotion to the second division of German football in 2023.

Now Froese returns to his roots, joining his hometown club at a pivotal point in the season for Valour.

"This is a big moment for our club," said Phillip Dos Santos, Head Coach and General Manager, Valour FC. "Kianz adds quality and versatility to our group of attackers with a high level of experience. He's a local guy with ties to the community who brings a competitive edge to compete and win for this city."

"It was a long process and I credit Valour FC Director of Football Operations Josh Carabatsakis for working extremely hard to get this deal over the line. We are grateful and happy to have Kianz with our squad."

Valour also announced on Wednesday that midfielder Dante Campbell's existing knee injury will sideline him for the remainder of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) campaign. Per League rules, Campbell has been removed from Valour's primary roster and placed on the inactive list with a season-ending injury. Valour will receive cap relief on any compensation owed to Campbell for the remainder of the year. He will not be eligible to return in 2025.

Valour's next home match takes place Sunday, June 22 at 3:30 p.m. CT at Princess Auto Stadium. Tickets are available at www.canpl.ca/valourfc/tickets.

Current 2025 Valour FC Roster as of June 17, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Eleias Himaras, Jonathan Viscosi

Defenders: Roberto Alarcón, Themi Antonoglou, Kelsey Egwu, Gianfranco Facchineri, Zachary Fernandez, Rocco Romeo, Wesley Wandje

Midfielders: Dante Campbell, Bruno Figueiredo, Kianz Froese, Safwane Mlah, Raphael Ohin, Diogo Ressurreição, Xavier Venâcio

Forwards: Jordan Faria, Shaan Hundal, Jevontae Layne, Myles Morgan, Erik Pop, Kris Twardek, Kian Williams

Kianz Froese

Pronunciation: KEY-anz FR-oze

Height: 5'9

Birthdate: April 16, 1996

Birthplace: Havana, Cuba

Nationality: Canadian

Fortuna Düsseldorf II







