Atlético Ottawa to Bring Professional Soccer Training to Students at École Secondaire Catholique Paul-Desmarais in Pilot Project

June 18, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today launched, in collaboration with École sécondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais, a program to bring professional soccer training and insight to Sport-études students.

The program was launched during a press event held at the school on Thursday, June 18, and will begin at the start of the 2025/26 academic year. This program is a landmark moment for Atlético Ottawa as the first of its kind launched by the club.

"This partnership with École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais goes far beyond soccer: it's about inspiring young athletes and offering them a real path to the professional world," said Max Rosen, Director of Business Development, Atlético Ottawa. "By integrating Atlético Ottawa's culture and coaching expertise into the school curriculum, we're helping to grow soccer locally and investing in the future of our region."

Atlético's Max Rosen and École sécondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais Principal Mathieu Gangé exchange jerseys (credit: Chris Hue / Atlético Ottawa)

Launched under the banner of Atlético's "Powered by Program", this collaboration will offer students in the soccer sports-study program access to the expertise of Atlético Ottawa coaches, individualized coaching, high-level programming, immersive activities with the players, and concrete visibility within professional networks.

"This project will provide a positive, inclusive and competitive environment where young people will be well looked after both on and off the pitch," said Bila Dicko-Raynauld, Coach of Atlético Ottawa at Paul-Desmarais. "It's a great opportunity to foster the development of passionate talent while strengthening the ties between the Francophone community and the region's only professional (men's) soccer club."

The goal is to pave the way for potential talent identification pathways through Atlético Ottawa, Atlético de Madrid, and other Canadian Premier League partners. It will aim to provide young players with a real opportunity to stand out and be noticed, while equipping them with professional standards in the sport.

Atlético players pose with next year's Sport-Études students after the announcement (credit: Chris Hue / Atlético Ottawa)

Quotes from CECCE

"This partnership is much more than a sports agreement. It's a message of hope, personal growth, and Francophone pride that we are sending to our students. It shows that our schools are places where dreams come to life- in French," said Johanne Lacombe, CECCE Chair.

School Trustee Diane Burns added: "This type of initiative inspires our students to believe in their potential and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive Francophone environment."

School Trustee Jolène Savoie-Day echoed this sentiment, saying: "This partnership will offer our students meaningful, motivating, and enriching experiences that will help them grow both personally and academically."

"A partnership of this calibre will allow students to further explore their passions, develop their talents, and engage meaningfully with humanity. The CECCE is very proud of the partnership established with Atlético Ottawa, a team in the Canadian Premier League," said Marc Bertrand, Director of Education at the CECCE.

"The wonder in our students' eyes and their enthusiasm to get involved in this project confirm that the sense of belonging to our school has truly become a source of pride," said Mathieu Gagné, Principal at École secondaire catholique Paul-Desmarais.

About École sécondaire catholics Paul-Desmarais

The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) is Canada's largest network of French-language schools outside Quebec, with 29,000 students attending 46 elementary schools, 14 high schools, a virtual learning academy (AAV), a network of nature classes and an adult school. As a leader in a diverse, inclusive and vibrant francophone school community, the CECCE is recognized for the excellence of its transformed pedagogy and the caring nature of its schools.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.