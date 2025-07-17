Valour FC Acquires Forward Markiyan Voytsekhovskyy

July 17, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC News Release







WINNIPEG, Man. - Valour FC today announced the acquisition of Markiyan Voytsekhovskyy from York United FC.

Voytsekhovskyy subsequently signed a new contract with Valour through the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, with an option for 2026.

The 21-year-old forward has risen through the ranks of Canada's domestic player pathway and has emerged as a promising young talent in the CPL over the past three seasons. He has already accrued plenty of professional experience, despite his relatively young age, after signing his first professional contract with York United in December 2022, and will bring energy, technical ability and a nose for goal to Valour's attack as the club enters the back half of the 2025 CPL regular season.

The Ukrainian-born, Toronto-raised Voytsekhovskyy, who spent time in the Shakhtar Donetsk academy during his youth, began drawing the eye of professional clubs in Canada while competing for Prostars FC in semi-pro League1 Ontario. A breakout season in 2022 saw Voytsekhovskyy score 10 goals, good for runner up on Prostars' goalscoring leaderboard. He was named the League1 Ontario's Young Player of the Year and earned a First Team All-Star nod, accolades that would help set him up to turn pro with York United that December.

Voytsekhovskyy made his pro debut against Valour in April 2023, went on to appear 24 times in all competitions for York United over more than two years with the club. He missed more than half of the 2023 CPL regular season after suffering a fractured leg during a match in June of that year, but looked stronger than ever upon his return in 2024. Voytsekhovskyy tallied a personal-record 14 appearances last season, tripling his minutes played and scoring two goals of his three all-time goals for the club.

Valour also announced today that the club has transferred forward Shaan Hundal to York United FC. Valour would like to thank Shaan for his contributions and wish him the best in his feature endeavors.

Pronunciation: (Mar-key-on) (Voy-sa-hof-ski)

Nickname: Marki

Position: Forward

Birthdate: November 27th, 2003

Nationality: Ukrainian







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.