York United FC Acquires Forward Shaan Hundal

July 17, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Toronto, ON - York United FC is delighted to announce the acquisition of forward Shaan Hundal from Valour FC.

The 26-year-old subsequently signed a new contract with the club through the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, with an option for 2026.

Hundal brings experience, attacking quality and a proven goalscoring ability to the Nine Stripes.

"It means a lot to me to be signing with a club that prioritizes representing the city and wanting players from Ontario to come back home and play in front of the fans and family. The club already feels like home and I know a lot of the guys on the team and it's an amazing atmosphere and something I'm excited to be part of moving forward".

The forward made 37 appearances in all competitions for Valour between 2023 and 2024 seasons. Hundal, who is known for his movement and presence in the final third, has tallied nine goals and four assists across the past two CPL seasons, while maintaining a passing accuracy of more than 74%.

The native of Toronto is a product of the Toronto FC Academy. He signed his first professional contract with Toronto FC II in 2016 and was twice named to the USL's "20 under 20" list. His career has also included stops at Ottawa Fury and Inter Miami CF II, where he scored 17 goals over two seasons and earned All-League Second Team honours in USL League One.

Hundal returned to the CPL in 2023, joining Vancouver FC ahead of its inaugural season and making by scoring both club's first goal and first goal at home. He appeared in all 28 games for Vancouver that season, his six goals good for co-lead of the team.

"My goal is to contribute any way the coaching staff wants me to. There's a lot of quality in this group and I want to lead by example and also learn off of the quality players we have on the roster. I want to help continue the success that the team has already had and add to it by scoring goals and putting in good performances for the team".

York United also announced today the transfer of midfielder Markiyan Voytsekhovskyy to Valour FC.

The club would like to thank Markiyan for his contributions during his time with the Nine Stripes and wishes him the best in this next chapter of his career.

Quick Facts about Shaan

Name: Shaan Hundal

Pronunciation: SH-AWN, HUN-DAL

Position: Forward

Birthdate: July 14, 1999

Birthplace: Brampton, ON

Nationality: Canadian







