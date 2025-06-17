Orlando Botello Named CPL Player of the Week After First Pro Goal

June 17, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

TORONTO, ON - York United FC is proud to announce that defender Orlando Botello has been named the Canadian Premier League's Player of the Week, presented by Maple Lodge Farms.

The 22-year-old delivered a sensational, all-around performance in Saturday's 3-1 win over Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium, delivering a dynamic and complete performance. Botello tallied 90 touches, created seven chances, completed 14 passes into the final third and hit six accurate long balls. Defensively, he stood out with seven recoveries, sharp positioning and tireless energy throughout the match.

He capped off the performance with his first professional goal - a memorable milestone for the Mexican defender who joined York United ahead of the 2025 season and has quickly established himself as a vital piece of Head Coach Mauro Eustáquio's system.

So far this year, Botello has also registered one assist in CPL action along with another in the Canadian Championship, underlining his impact at both ends of the pitch.

In addition to his Player of the Week honour, Botello has also earned a spot in the Gatorade Team of the Week for Matchweek 11.

Everyone at York United FC congratulates Orlando on this well-earned recognition and looks forward to what's next in his journey with the Nine Stripes.







