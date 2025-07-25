York United FC Sign Midfielder Leonel López

July 25, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Toronto, ON - York United FC today announced the signing of experienced Mexican midfielder Leonel López for the remainder of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

López, 31, arrives after a successful stint with Bolivian Primera División club The Strongest, where he played a key role in the squad's 2023 league title run. The central midfielder brings technical gifts and composure and adds quality and depth to the squad ahead of a crucial stretch in the CPL campaign.

The native of Zacoalco de Torres, Jalisco, Mexico, brings top-flight experience from Liga MX, where he featured for some of the league's most historic clubs. López began his professional career with Club León in 2013, winning both a Liga MX title and a Copa MX. Strong performances led to moves to Toluca, América, and eventually Pumas UNAM, where he became a regular starter and featured in international competitions like the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

"I'm proud to join York United and be part of this project. I know what it means to fight for something important, and I'm here to bring my experience, give everything on the pitch, and help the club achieve great things this season."

López joined Club Tijuana in 2023 before moving abroad to Bolivia, where he featured for The Strongest and Jorge Wilstermann. He amassed more than 50 appearances in the country's top flight. López is known for his consistency, vision and ability to dictate tempo - qualities that will strengthen York United's midfield core.

"Leo is going to be another piece of the puzzle that brings experience and a strong soccer IQ. We are happy to add someone who is hungry and ready to fight for the club. He fits perfectly into the culture and values we've worked hard to build here at the club this year", says Head Coach Mauro Eustáquio

Quick Facts about Leonel

Name: Leonel López

Pronunciation: LAY-OH-NEL, LOH-PEZ

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: May 24, 1994

Birthplace: Zacoalco de Torres, Jalisco, Mexico

Nationality: Mexican







