York United FC and Marsel Bibishkov agree on mutual contract termination

June 30, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Toronto, ON - JYork United FC and forward Marsel Bibishkov have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, effective immediately.

The club extends its appreciation to Marsel for his contributions and professionalism, and wishes him every success in the future.







