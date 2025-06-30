York United FC and Marsel Bibishkov agree on mutual contract termination
June 30, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
York United FC News Release
Toronto, ON - JYork United FC and forward Marsel Bibishkov have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, effective immediately.
The club extends its appreciation to Marsel for his contributions and professionalism, and wishes him every success in the future.
