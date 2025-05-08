Valour FC to Face Vancouver Whitecaps in TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinal
May 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Valour FC News Release
Winnipeg, MB - Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) will face the Vancouver Whitecaps of the MLS in the quarter final stage of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship.
Valour secured its place in the quarterfinal after a 1-0 win over the 2x League1 BC champions TSS Rover in the preliminary round of the tournament. As defending champions, the Whitecaps received a bye in the opening round, while the other 14 teams competed to join them in the quarterfinals.
Soccer fans in Winnipeg are in for a historic moment, as the city welcomes an MLS team for the very first time. Having previously faced the Whitecaps in the 2022 Canadian Championship preliminary round-Valour will aim to capitalize on the opportunity to challenge what may be the hottest team in Concacaf right now.
The quarterfinal will take place over two legs in a home and away series. The first leg will take place at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, MB in May. The Whitecaps will host the second leg in BC Place Stadium. Official match dates and times are to be determined and will be announced later.
