Cavalry FC Midfielder Shamit Shome Approved to Represent Bangladesh Internationally

May 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC midfielder Shamit Shome is now eligible to represent the Bangladesh national team, after soccer's global governing body, FIFA, approved his application for a one-time change of association from Canada.

Shome, born in Edmonton, Alta. to Bangladeshi parents, represented Canada at several youth levels before earning two senior caps in 2020. Because of his previous association with the country of his birth, he was required to apply for a one-time switch to be eligible to represent the Bangladesh national team at the international level.

"I was raised with Bengali culture and I'm very excited by the chance to represent Bangladesh, the birth country of my parents and a country I hold very close to heart," said Shome.

"I will forever be grateful for the opportunities I received within the Canadian men's national team program, from the Under-18 level to the senior level. I feel now is the right time to test myself with Bangladesh at an international level and within the Asian Football Confederation."

Shome is eligible to be selected by Bangladesh during the upcoming FIFA international window, which will include a 2027 Asia Cup qualifying match against Singapore on June 10 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

