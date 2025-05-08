Forge FC to Host Second Annual School Day Match, Presented by Stelco

May 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Following an unforgettable debut in 2024, Forge FC's School Day Match, presented by Stelco, is back and bigger than ever. On Tuesday, May 13 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Hamilton Stadium will once again transform into a sea of cheering students for this one-of-a-kind celebration of sport, school spirit, and community.

Last year's inaugural event welcomed over 11,000 students from 107 schools across Hamilton and the surrounding region. This year, the momentum has grown, with attendance projected to surpass 17,000, creating an opportunity to set a new all-time Forge FC attendance record and rank among the largest crowds in Canadian Premier League history.

Thanks to the continued support of presenting sponsor Stelco, more than 1,000 students from high-priority schools within the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) and Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) will be invited to attend. Stelco's commitment to equitable access will also help offset transportation costs, removing financial barriers so every student can be part of the action.

"For the second consecutive year, Stelco is proud to partner with Forge FC for the School Day Match," said Trevor Harris, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Stelco. "We recognize the transformative power soccer has in shaping the lives of young individuals and look forward to sharing the excitement with Hamilton's youth and providing them equal access to this unique and inspiring experience."

The resounding success of the 2024 School Day Match earned Forge FC the prestigious Fan Engagement Award at the CPL Business Awards, celebrating the club's innovative ticketing initiatives and impactful community partnerships.

"This match is about more than what happens on the field. It's about giving students a shared experience that builds confidence, connection, and community. We're proud to work alongside Stelco and our school board partners to make it happen," said Courtney Stephen, Senior Director of Marketing and Community Partnerships at Hamilton Sports Group.

Schools from seven different school boards will be on hand to experience this year's match.

Limited seats remain available for purchase on Ticketmaster. Click here to secure your seats today.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.