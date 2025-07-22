Cavalry FC U21 to Face Nottingham Forest U21 in 2025 Kamloops International Cup

July 22, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC U21 of League1 Alberta will face English Premier League 2 side Nottingham Forest U21 in the 2025 Kamloops International Cup.

"Being part of this match is an incredible opportunity for our club and our players," said Francesco Bartolillo "It's not every day you get to face the academy of a Premier League side - especially one with the rich history and tradition of Nottingham Forest. This game will be a valuable benchmark for our players to test themselves against some of the top talent in their age group across Europe. It's also an important moment for us as a club to evaluate where we stand and identify areas for growth. Overall, it's an exciting occasion and we're truly looking forward to it."

This marks the second appearance for the Cavs U21s in Kamloops, after facing Fulham's U21 side in 2024. The match ended 1-1 in regular time, with the Cavs winning 5-4 on penalties.

"It's an exciting occasion and experience for the squad," said James McGlinchey, Captain, Cavalry FC U21. "We're looking forward to testing ourselves against a top side."

Cavalry U21 will face Nottingham Forest U21 at Hillside Stadium in Kamloops, BC on Monday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. PST. For more information, please visit the Kamloops International Cup website.







