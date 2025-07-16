Cavalry FC Signs Forward Goteh Ntignee Through 2027 Season

July 16, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of forward Goteh Ntignee to a contract guaranteed through the 2027 CPL season, with a club option for 2028.

The 23-year-old Coaldale, Alberta-raised forward returns to Cavalry FC after previously representing the club during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Ntignee made 20 appearances for the Cavs before earning a then league-record transfer to FC Annecy in France's Ligue 2 in August 2023, where he remained under contract until earlier this year.

Ntignee developed his game in the Calgary Minor Soccer Association system, notably with Eastside Memorial FC, and now returns home as a more seasoned attacking presence.

"We are delighted to welcome Goteh back to the club," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach and General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He is a dynamic and skilled attacking player that can cause issues for any defense in this league. I'm sure our fans will be excited to see him in the Cavalry jersey once again."

Ntignee will be eligible to appear for Cavalry following the opening of the secondary transfer window on July 24 and pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"I'm very happy to be back at the club," said Ntignee. "I'm very hungry to win games and can't wait to get started with the squad."

Cavalry FC's next home match takes place on Saturday, July 26, as they host York United FC at 3 p.m. MT at ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows. Tickets are available now via the club's website.

Quick Facts about Goteh:

Name: Goteh Ntignee

Pronunciation: (Go-Tay, In-Tig-Knee)

Position: Forward

Birthdate: May 10, 2002

Birthplace: Coaldale, Alberta

Nationality: Nigerian-Canadian

Last Club: FC Annecy







