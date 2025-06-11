Cavalry FC Provides Roster Update

June 11, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today provided an update to its 2025 roster.

The Cavs have signed Matas Jokubaitis, 17, to a development contract. The defender was born in Edmonton and played for BTB Soccer Academy before joining the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy in 2023. In 2025, Jokubaitis signed with Cavalry's U-21 side, competing in League1 Alberta.

Per league rules, a player signed to a Development Contract must be a Domestic Under-18 Player, born Jan 1, 2007, or later. Jokubaitis is now eligible to make four appearances for Cavalry while maintaining his amateur status and ability to train and play with the amateur team that holds his registration. There is no time limit for completion of these games.

In the 2025 calendar year, a player may sign a maximum of two development contracts in the CPL.

Cavalry and Jesse Daley have mutually parted ways after the midfielder made 55 appearances for the club. The club thanks him for his contributions and wishes him the best for the future.

Current 2025 Cavalry FC Roster as of June 11, 2025

Goalkeepers: Marco Carducci, Joseph Holliday, Daniel Clarke, Neven Fewster

Defenders: Fraser Aird, Tom Field, Mihail Gherasimencov, Michael Harms, Matas Jokubaitis, Bradley Kamdem-Fewo, Eryk Kobza, Levi Laing, Callum Montgomery

Midfielders: Michael Baldisimo, Sergio Camargo, Diego Gutiérrez, Maël Henry, James McGlinchey, Niko Myroniuk, Shamit Shome

Forwards: Owen Antoniuk, Chanan Chanda, Caniggia Elva, Jay Herdman, Ali Musse, Tobias Warschewski, Nicolas Wähling







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 11, 2025

Cavalry FC Provides Roster Update - Cavalry FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.