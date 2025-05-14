Cavalry FC to Host 'Green Game' this Weekend in Race Towards 'Waste Zero'

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC will host a 'Green Game' this weekend, as it launches the 'Shut Out Waste' campaign, with a goal of hosting its first 'Waste Zero' match by the end of August.

The announcement comes as Spruce Meadows, Cavalry's ownership, amplifies its overall sustainability drives, aiming to one day become the 'cleanest, greenest' sports venue on the planet and an overall 'Waste Zero' property.

To kick off, Cavalry will ask fans at this Saturday's (May 17) Green Game match, against Langford's Pacific FC, to separate all of their waste into new bins dedicated to bottles and cans (recycling), compost, and landfill, with the intention to increasingly reduce what is sent to landfill.

The team will be working all year to minimize waste at Cavalry's home grounds ATCO Field, at Spruce Meadows, with an ideal of being 'Waste Zero' by the time Cavs face Hamilton's Forge FC on August 30, which would mean 90 per cent of all gameday waste was diverted from landfills.

Spruce Meadows' partners, WM, the largest waste management company in North America, will be present at the match to measure the success of the campaign.

"Sustainability is a top priority for Spruce Meadows," said Ron Heathcott, Manager of Health, Safety and Sustainability for the property.

"We thought ATCO Field would be the perfect place to formally launch our Waste Zero efforts, asking Cavalry fans to help us reach our target of diverting 90 per cent of waste away from landfills by August.

"It's a lofty goal but we know if there's anywhere targets can be hit, it's at ATCO Field."

The new bins are scheduled to arrive this week and will be placed around the grounds.

Other sustainability initiatives at the Spruce Meadows Sports and Entertainment district in southwest Calgary include an expansive recycling programme, with extensive collection and usage of wastewater, as well as solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations, and much more.

New signature reusable aluminum cups, celebrating both Spruce Meadows and Cavalry, will be unveiled next month.

Cavalry FC returns to ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows for its 'Green Game' on May 17 at 3:30pm against Pacific FC. Tickets are available and can be purchased at cavalryfc.ca/tickets.







