CPL To Spotlight Promising Québec Talent At Under-19 Showcase Ahead Of On Tour Match

May 14, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced it will host an Under-19 showcase game ahead of its CPL On Tour match later this month, featuring some of the top emerging men's soccer talent in the province of Québec.

The showcase match is set to kick off on Saturday, May 31 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT and will serve as a precursor to the League's second annual CPL On Tour game, which will see York United FC face Halifax Wanderers FC in a regular season, neutral site game at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Both matches will be contested at Telus Stadium at Laval University in Québec City, Que. Fans who purchase a ticket to the CPL On Tour match, which are available here, will automatically gain access to the Under-19 showcase match.

The showcase will feature players from Ligue1 Québec, a semi-professional competition which is home to some of the province's top talent and has served as a key step in the pathway to the professional game for a number of current CPL players, including such Wanderers players as Rayane Yesli, Jefferson Alphonse and Alessandro Biello.

The match is organized in partnership with Soccer Québec and will provide a valuable opportunity for young players and coaches to demonstrate their abilities in front of CPL clubs.

"This U-19 match speaks to the heart of our mission at the CPL. We're here to create more access points for Canadian players and to build meaningful connections in communities across the country," said Costa Smyrniotis, Executive Vice President, Football, Canadian Premier League. "The talent coming out of Québec is incredibly promising, and we're excited to help showcase their skills by staging this match as part of the CPL On Tour festivities."

This showcase builds on the success of similar initiatives by the League that have uncovered and elevated domestic talent. York United FC's Max Ferrari is just one such example. He was identified by the club at a CPL-organized match in Laval, Que. in 2019. Ferrari went on to sign his first professional contract with the Nine Stripes and has become the club's longest-tenured player, with more than 100 professional appearances under his belt to date.

"Working with the CPL to host this showcase match in Québec City as part of the CPL On Tour weekend is an incredible opportunity to spotlight the next generation of soccer talent in the province," Valerio Gazzola, Director of Development, Soccer Québec. "It gives our emerging young players a platform to compete at a high level, in front of fans, scouts, and the wider soccer community. For Quebec, this is more than a match - it's a statement about our commitment to developing homegrown talent and building pathways to the professional game."







