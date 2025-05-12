Cavalry FC Match Dates Confirmed for TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinal

May 12, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) will face Vancouver FC in the quarterfinal stage of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship.

The quarterfinal will take place over two legs in a home and away series. The first leg will take place at Willoughby Community Park Stadium in Langley, BC on May 21 at 8 p.m. MT. Cavalry will host the second leg on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on July 8 at 7:30 p.m. MT.

Tickets for the second leg will be made available on Friday, May 16 via the club's website.







