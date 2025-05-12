Forge FC to Host CF Montréal in Leg 1 of 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Final

May 12, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Canada Soccer announced that Forge FC will host the first leg of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Final against MLS side CF Montréal on Tuesday, May 20, at 7 p.m. ET at Hamilton Stadium in Hamilton, Ontario. The return leg will be played on Wednesday, July 9 at 7 p.m. ET  at Stade Saputo  in Montréal, Quebec.

The highly anticipated matchup marks the continuation of a budding rivalry, following Forge FC's historic 3-2 aggregate victory over CF Montréal in the 2024 Quarter-Final - a result that helped the Hamilton side capture national attention.

Forge earned their spot in this year's semifinal with a convincing 3-1 win over Halifax Wanderers in the opening round of the 2025 competition. CF Montréal advanced after defeating Toronto FC on penalty kicks in their first match of the tournament.

Matchups for the semi-final round will be redrawn following the conclusion of all quarter-final fixtures, meaning the path to the Voyageurs Cup remains wide open.

Fans can expect another high-intensity chapter in this evolving Canadian Championship storyline as the Hammers look to build momentum before heading to Montréal for the second leg of the home-and-home series.

Tickets for the match are now available and can be purchased at www.ForgeFC.ca/tickets or by contacting a Forge FC ticket representative at 905-527-3674 or tickets@forgefootball.club.







