Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC (May 13/13 Mai)

May 12, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa striker Samuel Salter

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa continue to provide great entertainment at the start of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season. Head Coach Diego Mejía's side is unbeaten and top of the table across six matches (seven in all competitions) with the most goals scored.

Having defeated Valour FC at TD Place on Saturday, Atlético faces a quick turnaround and heads to Hamilton to meet Forge FC on Tuesday, May 13 (KO 11am ET, live on OneSoccer). The early kick-off time is due to Forge hosting their annual "School Day Match" in what is set to be a CPL record crowd of 17,000+.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is 1st in the Canadian Premier League table (5-1-0) with 16 points and remains undefeated this season (all competitions).

Forge FC is 3rd (2-3-0) with 9 points but has played one fewer match than Ottawa, having not played last weekend.

Canadian striker Samuel Salter, 24, made CPL history last weekend as he became the first-ever player to score four goals in one match.

Salter is now the top goal scorer (5 goals in 6 matches) and the assist leader (3 assists).

Mexican forward David Rodríguez (CPL Player of the Month - April) is second in goals scored (4 goals) and tied with Salter with 3 assists.

With 20 goals scored, Atlético is dominating the attacking statistics ahead of the 7th match of the campaign.

Ottawa has scored 11 more goals than any other team (next best: York United - nine goals).

Atleti has taken the most shots (76) and had the most shots on target (44), while conceding nine goals.

Forge has the best defence so far this season with three goals against.

Atlético's focus on development continues with 1,633 of the mandatory 2,000 minutes to be played by U21 Canadians already accumulated.

Ralph Khoury, 17, made his professional debut against Valour FC, having been signed on a Development contract earlier in the season.

Khoury is a product of Atlético's Powered By Program affiliate, Ottawa South United, and Atlético Ottawa's Development Program.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 5W-3D-13L; 18 goals scored, 37 goals conceded.

