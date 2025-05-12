2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Dates and Times Confirmed

May 12, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver Football Club is thrilled to confirm the dates and times for the quarter-final stage of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship, where they will face Cavalry FC.

Vancouver FC has advanced to the quarter-finals after edging out Salish Sea Derby rivals Pacific FC in a thrilling 4-2 penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw in regular time at Starlight Stadium.

As announced earlier today, May 12, Vancouver FC will host the first leg of the quarter-final at Willoughby Park on Wednesday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m. PT. The second leg will be played at ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on Tuesday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. MT.

The Eagles are building the momentum that Head Coach Afshin Ghotbi has envisioned since day one. That vision is now taking shape, and the team will rely on it as they prepare to face the reigning league champions, Cavalry FC, and continue their historic journey. The winner of this matchup will be part of a redraw to determine the semi-final pairings, alongside the other quarter-final winners.

Before then, Vancouver FC returns to Willoughby Stadium on Saturday, May 17 at 5:00 p.m. PT for a league match against the Halifax Wanderers.

