Match Day Information: VFC at VAL - May 3

May 3, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - - Vancouver FC is looking to secure their first win of the 2025 Canadian Premier League season in what is certain to be a demanding match against Valour FC. Here's everything you need to know about the match, which kicks off at 4 p.m. PT in Winnipeg, MB:

MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC heads to Winnipeg for a crucial clash against Valour FC, with both teams in search of their first win of the season. A tough and competitive match is expected as each side looks to turn their fortunes around and gain momentum in the campaign.

O'Connor Joins the Dark Side: Aidan O'Connor joins Vancouver on a loan after most recently representing the New York Red Bulls II, where he stood out for his versatility and physical presence. O'Connor, a skilled defender, brings quality and solidity to the first third of the field as VFC looks to strengthen its defensive presence heading into Matchweek 5 of the CPL season.

New and Familiar Faces: In addition to the signing of O'Connor, Vancouver FC has officially welcomed Pathé Ndiaye, attacker who was previously announced and is now available for selection. Promising midfielder Mehdi Essoussi has also returned to the squad and is expected to play a crucial role moving forward.

