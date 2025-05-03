Despite Early Deficit, Atlético Ottawa Tops Pacific FC 3-1

May 3, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Philippe Larivière)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa remains at the summit of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table as their early-season form continues. Another entertaining performance in front of a passionate fanbase saw Ottawa come from behind to score three unanswered second-half goals to beat Pacific FC 3-1. A thrilling afternoon at TD Place was marred only by the injury to Canadian defender and Atlético leader Amer Didić, who is awaiting further tests in hospital.

Atlético returns to TD Place for the third time in seven days next Saturday, May 10 (KO 2pm ET, live on OneSoccer) as Valour FC makes their first trip to the nation's capital in 2025. This match is presented by Dymon Storage and celebrates the next generation of upcoming Canadian soccer players.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa is top of the CPL table and remains undefeated in the 2025 season (4-1-0) with 13 points (final score: 3-1).

Score: 0-1. Pacific took the lead through Ottawa native Ronan Kratt (37').

Score: 1-1. Ottawa got level through a stunning effort from outside the box by Kevin dos Santos. Assisted by Sam Salter (55').

Score: 2-1. Gabriel Antinoro gave Ottawa the lead after fantastic work by Ballou Tabla, who provided the assist (64').

Score: 3-1. Ottawa's lead was extended by David Rodríguez, who danced through Pacific's defence and goalkeeper before slotting home. Assisted by Sam Salter (69').

This is the first match of the season where Atlético hasn't led the attacking statistics but the quality of chances created proved to be enough.

Pacific led the match in shots (16 to 14), though shots on target were tied (8 to 8) as Ottawa led in big chances (4 to 3).

Despite the entertaining attacking performance, Ottawa goalkeeper Nathan Ingham was imperious at the back once more with 7 saves.

This victory tied the all-time head-to-head record between Ottawa and Pacific at 7-7-7.

Striker Sam Salter may not have scored on the day but his two assists and general play were instrumental to Atlético's success.

Salter led the team in chances created (2), shots (3), shots on target (2), aerial duels (3) and aerial duels won (2).

The 24-year-old almost had a hat-trick of assists as Rodríguez was denied after another scoop pass over the defence, while he also had a header cleared off the line in the early stages of the match.

With four U21 Canadian players on the pitch, Ottawa has now reached 1,252 minutes of the mandatory 2,000 in just five matches.

Attendance: 3,628

Kevin dos Santos levelled the match with a stunning strike from distance (credit: Philippe Larivière / Atlético Ottawa)

Saturday, May 3, 2025

TD Place, Ottawa, ON

