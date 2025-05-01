Vancouver FC Announces the Departure of Cortlin Tonn to the New York Red Bulls

May 1, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC announces the departure of Cortlin Tonn to the New York Red Bulls.

Vancouver FC has emerged on the country's soccer scene as a shrewd developer of Canadian players in the past year, giving the likes of young talents such as Grady McDonnell and James Cameron the platform to rise to new heights, like Belgium's Club Brugge and the Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer, respectively.

But the club knows building a thriving Canadian soccer ecosystem is about more than just developing on-field talent. Creating opportunities off the field is just as important to Vancouver, as the club plays its part in ensuring more and more Canadians can have an impact on the global game now and in the future, whether as a player or as a member of staff.

VFC equipment manager Cortlinn Tonn - who departs the club this week for a new role with MLS side New York Red Bulls after two exceptional seasons in Langley, B.C. - is a shining example of a Canadian who is benefitting from the investment both Vancouver and the Canadian Premier League have made in growing the game of soccer in the country.

"While making the move to the Red Bulls is an exciting new chapter in my career, it was a difficult decision to leave Vancouver," said Tonn. "I am proud of the work that I put in while I was here, and grateful to Vancouver for the opportunity it has provided me to get to where I am going."

Tonn was born and raised in Abbotsford, B.C. and got his start in sport at just 14 years old as a stick boy with the Abbotsford Heat. That early experience sparked a love for the rhythm of professional sport in Tonn, from packing bags to taping sticks, and allowed him to learn what it takes to support athletes at the highest level.

It was just the start of a career that has thus far seen Tonn earn experience with the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Fury, and the Vancouver Whitecaps, serving in equipment roles that deepened his knowledge and sharpened his craft.

Tonn began working with the Eagles in 2023 as the club's first Equipment Manager. His consistent excellence at his craft and his team-first mentality quickly led to Tonn becoming a trusted presence in the locker room and a key figure in the day-to-day operations of the club. He showed up with professionalism and care that elevated everyone around him, whether at home or on the road.

And Tonn has impacted the Canada game at more than just the club level. He joined the Canadian Men's National Team staff in 2023, where he now plays a growing role in preparations for the side for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"We're incredibly proud of Cortlin, and grateful for everything he has given to the club and our players," said Vancouver FC Head Coach Afshin Ghotbi. "We'll be cheering him on from the Valley - and saving a seat next year when Canada kicks off its 2026 World Cup run in Vancouver."

