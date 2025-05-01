Cavalry FC U21 Announces 2025 Roster

May 1, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC U-21 of League1 Alberta today confirmed its roster for the 2025 season. The U-21 side will provide players the opportunity to develop in a semi-professional setting, with the potential of earning their spot in Cavalry's first team setup.

POSITION NAME

Goalkeeper Neven Fewster

Goalkeeper Blake Morrison

Goalkeeper Cristiano De Sousa

Defender Kyrie Welch

Defender Micah McCusker

Defender Alex Cameron

Defender Ben Zimola

Defender Xander McIntyre

Defender Gabriel Smyth

Defender Matas Jokubaitis

Midfielder Max Niro

Midfielder Zario Reyes

Midfielder JP Walter

Midfielder Beckham Loyer-Beswick

Midfielder Nico Munoz

Midfielder Thomas Stuber

Midfielder James McGlinchey

Midfielder Finn Hannah

Forward Nabeel Naboulsi

Forward James Laurie

Forward Luis Rangel

Francesco Bartolillo has joined Cavalry as Head of Youth Development and will oversee the club's development pathway. He will serve as head coach of Cavalry's U-21 side and will work closely with young players from across Alberta looking to take the steps to play at the professional level.

The Cavalry FC U-21 season will kick off on Friday, May 2 against St. Albert Impact at Larry Olexiuk Field in St. Albert, Alta.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.