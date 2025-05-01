Cavalry FC U21 Announces 2025 Roster
May 1, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC News Release
Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC U-21 of League1 Alberta today confirmed its roster for the 2025 season. The U-21 side will provide players the opportunity to develop in a semi-professional setting, with the potential of earning their spot in Cavalry's first team setup.
POSITION NAME
Goalkeeper Neven Fewster
Goalkeeper Blake Morrison
Goalkeeper Cristiano De Sousa
Defender Kyrie Welch
Defender Micah McCusker
Defender Alex Cameron
Defender Ben Zimola
Defender Xander McIntyre
Defender Gabriel Smyth
Defender Matas Jokubaitis
Midfielder Max Niro
Midfielder Zario Reyes
Midfielder JP Walter
Midfielder Beckham Loyer-Beswick
Midfielder Nico Munoz
Midfielder Thomas Stuber
Midfielder James McGlinchey
Midfielder Finn Hannah
Forward Nabeel Naboulsi
Forward James Laurie
Forward Luis Rangel
Francesco Bartolillo has joined Cavalry as Head of Youth Development and will oversee the club's development pathway. He will serve as head coach of Cavalry's U-21 side and will work closely with young players from across Alberta looking to take the steps to play at the professional level.
The Cavalry FC U-21 season will kick off on Friday, May 2 against St. Albert Impact at Larry Olexiuk Field in St. Albert, Alta.
- Cavalry FC U21 Announces 2025 Roster - Cavalry FC
