Today's Match Rescheduled

June 21, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Today's match between Cavalry FC and Pacific FC has been rescheduled due to unplayable pitch conditions following heavy rainfall in the Calgary area. The match will now be played on Sunday, June 22 at 5 p.m. MT on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows.

All tickets will be valid for the new match. We are not issuing refunds at this time.

If you are a Season Ticket Holder who was relocated into the grandstand for today's match, your seat location will be switched back to your original seats. An email confirmation will be sent when complete.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 21, 2025

Today's Match Rescheduled - Cavalry FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.