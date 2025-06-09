Cavalry FC Provides Schedule Update Ahead of June 21 Fixture against Pacific FC

Calgary, AB - The kickoff time for Cavalry FC's match against Pacific FC on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on Saturday, June 21 has changed to 2:30 p.m. MT.

The match was previously scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. MT on Saturday, June 21 and was adjusted to avoid a schedule overlap with Canada vs Curaçao in the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Tickets for the match are available and can be purchased via the club's website.







