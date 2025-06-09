Preview: Atlético Ottawa V York United FC (June 11)

David Rodríguez of Atlético Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa remains in the hunt for the prestigious Voyageurs Cup as York United FC travels to the nation's capital for the TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Finals on Wednesday, June 11 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

Ottawa is seeking to reach the semi-finals for the first time in club history, where a re-draw opens up the chance to face Major League Soccer (MLS) opposition - should Vancouver Whitecaps and/or CF Montréal beat Valour FC and Forge FC, respectively. The winner of Canada's premier cup competition earns a spot in next season's CONCACAF Champions Cup.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa defeated League1 Ontario opposition Scrosoppi FC (Final score: 2-0) in the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Preliminary Round at TD Place.

Goals: Kevin dos Santos and Samuel Salter.

York United overcame Ligue1 Québec opponents FC Laval (Final Score: 5-0).

A redraw will take place ahead of the TELUS Canadian Championship semi-finals.

Atleti's attacking duo, Sam Salter and David Rodríguez, lead the Canadian Premier League (CPL) goalscoring and assist charts, respectively.

Salter is the leading goalscorer with 7 goals in 10 matches (8 in 11 - all competitions), as well as being third in the assist charts (3 assists).

Rodríguez is leading the assist charts with 4 assists in 9 matches, as well as being third in the goalscorer charts (5 goals).

Defender Sergei Kozlovksiy (16 years old) remains unavailable for Atlético in CPL action until June 15, having been selected by the Canadian men's U-17 national team.

The Canadian U-17 side recently qualified for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup, which is coming up in Qatar in November.

Kozlovskiy played 180 minutes over three matches, scoring one goal and in the penalty shootout against the USA.

Ottawa returns to TD Place after a month-long road trip, starting with the quarter-finals of the TELUS Canadian Championship (v York United) on June 11 before facing Valour FC in CPL action on Sunday, June 15 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

Record head-to-head (all-time): 3W-10D-9L; 34 goals scored, 40 goals conceded.

