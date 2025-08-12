Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Vancouver FC (August 13)

August 12, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Abou Sissoko (far right) and Atlético Ottawa celebrate

OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa travel to Vancouver FC for the first leg of their semi-final tie of the TELUS Canadian Championship on Wednesday, August 13 (KO 10 PM ET, live on OneSoccer). Atlético defeated York United 6-4 on aggregate in the quarterfinals to advance to their first-ever semifinal appearance in the competition, in an all Canadian Premier League (CPL) clash - a first in the competition's history. Vancouver Whitecaps, of Major League Soccer (MLS), take on CPL's Forge FC in the other semi-final.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa advanced to the semi-final for the first time in club history, defeating Ontario rivals York United FC in the quarter-finals (aggregate score: 6-4).

Vancouver FC reached the semi-final by beating Cavalry FC 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw on aggregate over two legs.

The winner of the semi-finals will be determined by the aggregate (combined) score over two legs. A draw will result in a penalty shoot-out. The away goal rule is not in effect.

This matchup will be Ottawa's third meeting against Vancouver FC this season.

Ottawa last played against Vancouver FC on May 30th, which resulted in a 2-2 draw in Langley.

Ottawa currently sits in 2nd place in the CPL (11-6-1), while Vancouver FC is in 8th place (2-5-11).

The winner of this matchup will advance to the TELUS Canadian Championship final and will play the winner of the other semifinal between the Vancouver Whitecaps (Major League Soccer) and CPL's Forge FC.

Vancouver Whitecaps or Forge FC will also host the Telus Canadian Championship Final as predetermined by the semifinal draw.

The winner of the TELUS Canadian Championship will earn a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, its top continental tournament for clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 6W-3D-1L; 21 goals scored, 7 goals conceded.

Atlético returns to TD Place for the annual Beach Party, presented by MarsQuest, on Saturday, August 23.

