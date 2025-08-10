Atlético Ottawa Tops Valour FC, 2-1

August 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa moved to within one point of the summit of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) with an away victory over Valour FC. Goals from leading scorers Samuel Salter and David Rodríguez secured three points for Ottawa at the start of a testing three-match road trip concluding next weekend in a top-of-the-table clash against Forge FC.

Atleti returns to TD Place on Saturday, August 23 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer) as Cavalry visit the nation's capital for the first time this season.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa (11-6-1) remains in 2nd place in the CPL table following a 2-1 victory of Valour FC (4-2-12) in Winnipeg.

Score: 1-0. Atlético opened the score through David Rodríguez, who found the top corner with a left-footed effort following a swift Ottawa attack. Assisted by Ballou Tabla (32').

Score: 2-0. League-leading scorer Samuel Salter doubled the lead on the hour mark, cutting inside and finishing superbly with his left foot. Assisted by Gabriel Antinoro (64').

Score: 2-1. Themi Antonoglou pulled one back for the hosts as a lucky bounce took him around goalkeeper Nathan Ingham to tap into an empty goal. Assisted by Bruno Figueiredo (86').

David Rodríguez scored his 6th goal of the 2025 CPL season and moves into fourth place in the Golden Boot Race behind York United's Julian Altobelli (9 goals) and Atleti's Samuel Salter (12 goals).

Rodríguez also leads the assist charts with 5 assists.

This was the first in a 3 match, week-long road trip for Head Coach Diego Mejía and his side, who are back in action on Wednesday night in the first leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final (v Vanoucver FC).







