Cavalry FC Signs Goalkeeper Daniel Clarke to CPL-U SPORTS Contract

May 30, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced it has signed goalkeeper Daniel Clarke to a CPL-U SPORTS contract.

The 22-year-old was born in Milton Keynes, UK, before moving to Canada at the age of 12. At university level, he represents Cape Breton University Capers, where he won the 2023 U SPORTS Men Soccer Championship. In 2024, Clarke was selected by Halifax Wanderers FC in the CPL U SPORTS draft.

"It is important to have depth in each position and more so in the goalkeeping role, given it is a specialist position," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "Off the back of a good university season with Cape Breton, Daniel joined us in pre-season and showed admirably well amongst Carducci, Holliday, and Fewster. We feel he strengthens and supports the goalkeeper union at our club."

Cavalry will next face Forge FC at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, May 31 at 3 p.m. MT. The match will also be broadcast on TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, as well as OneSoccer, the dedicated home for Canadian soccer.

Quick Facts about Daniel

Name: Daniel Clarke

Pronunciation: (Daniel, Clark)

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthdate: April 17, 2003

Birthplace: Milton Keynes, UK

Nationality: English/Canadian







