Cavalry FC Hosts First-Ever 'Green Game' this Saturday

May 15, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC is kicking off its new 'Shut Out Waste' sustainability campaign with our first-ever Green Game, happening this Saturday, May 17, at 3:30 p.m. against Pacific FC at ATCO Field.

This match marks the launch of a long-term push toward becoming a 'Waste Zero' sports venue, in partnership with Spruce Meadows - and with operational help from WM - North America's leading waste management company.

What fans need to know:

- New WM bins will be on-site for recycling (bottles/cans), compost, and landfill

- Fans will be encouraged to sort their waste properly - WM will be measuring impact

- The ultimate goal? Divert 90% of game day waste away from landfills by August 30.

Additional venue sustainability efforts include aluminum reusable cups (coming soon!), solar power, EV charging stations, water recycling and more. This is just the beginning - and we want you to be part of the change!

We hope to have made some huge gains in waste reduction by August 30, when we host Forge FC for the first time in the 2025 regular season.







