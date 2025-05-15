Pacific FC's Kratt and Quintana Suffer Season-Ending Injuries

May 15, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC today announce injuries that will sideline forward Ronan Kratt and defender Juan Quintana for the reminder of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) campaign. Both injuries occurred in the TELUS Canadian Championship match against Vancouver FC on May 5.

Kratt and Quintana both suffered injuries to their anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). Kratt, 21, will undergo surgery. A native of Ottawa, Ont. this is Kratt's first season with Pacific, he appeared five times for the club, scoring two goals.

Quintana, 21, is a Columbian centre back in his second season with Pacific. His ACL injury occurred early in the May 5 match and requires surgery to repair. Quintana has been instrumental on Pacific's backline. Known for his fiery performances, Quintana made 22 appearances in all competitions in 2024, for a total of 1,530 minutes across CPL and TELUS Canadian Championship play.

"The injuries to Ronan and Juan have a significant impact on our squad," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "These are important players who are part of the Pacific family, and we will miss them greatly on the pitch and around the club. We hope for quick recoveries for them both."

Pacific FC take on Cavalry FC on Saturday, May 17 at 2:30 p.m. PT. The match will be shown on TSN and on OneSoccer.

