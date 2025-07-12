Match Notes - PFC vs HFX

Langford, BC - Pacific FC hosts the HFX Wanderers for the first time this 2025 season. The two teams face off in this special East vs. West Coast clash with a 3:00 p.m. PT kickoff. Their last meeting came earlier in the season, when Pacific travelled East to the Wanderers Grounds and fell 1-3. After a much-needed rest and bye week for both teams, Pacific will look to come back energized and hit the ground running as they reach the official halfway point of the season. Here's everything you need to know about today's match up.

Offensive Boost: In their last match against Vancouver FC on June 27, Pacific found the back of the net four times - their highest single-match goal tally this season. Yann Toualy opened his professional account in the CPL with his first career goal. Kadin Chung also got on the scoresheet with his first of the season. Aly Ndom scored two big goals, bringing his total to a team-leading four goals in regular season play. Pacific will look to stay dangerous on set-pieces and carry the momentum from their previous match into today's clash with the Wanderers.

TMG's Return: Former Trident Thomas Meilleur-Giguère returns to Starlight Stadium this weekend, but this time in the blue and white of the Wanderers. TMG spent five seasons with Pacific, including the club's 2021 championship run, playing over 100 matches, scoring eight goals, and serving as a leader on and off the pitch.







